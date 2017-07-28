In film and on wax, remakes are always considered a hit or miss due to nostalgia. But singer-songwriter HUNTAR makes his take on a R&B classic worthwhile with his pop rendition of “Pony” featuring Gucci Mane.

READ Diggin’ In The Crates: The 17 Best Samples Used In 2017 So Far

Premiering on Ebro’s Beats 1 radio show Thursday (Jul. 27), the London-born artist takes a break from his wavy-R&B style and goes the pop route with the remake. Gucci Mane also makes the ride one to remember with a very freaky verse. “One night only, I’ll never leave you lonely And baby, you can call me, but only when you’re horny, Pull up in the evening, then f**k you ’til the morning, And we don’t need no reason, just call me when you need me,” he spits.

Released in 1996, Ginuwine’s “Pony” was the singer’s breakout track from his debut album, Ginuwine…The Bachelor . The track has lived in pop culture since thanks to its appearances on Glee, American Dad, Magic Mike and Rihanna’s Unapologetic cut, “Jump.”

HUNTAR, a fave overseas has seen his fair share of fan love. The singer was featured on the Fifa ’17 soundtrack alongside Major Lazer, Damian Marley and NEXT-alum KAMAU. He’s also gained notoriety for his smooth tracks like “Anyway” and “4AM” featuring ILoveMakonnen.

Vibe out to “Pony” below.

READ Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna Prove “LOYALTY” Runs Deep