A Utah man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death aboard an Alaska cruise ship earlier this week and when asked why he committed the heinous crime, he said it was because “she wouldn’t stop laughing at me.”

Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, was found in his cabin with blood all over his hands while his wife lay dead on the floor. A witness who hasn’t been identified said he saw Manzanares attempt to drag his wife’s body toward the balcony of the ship and then back inside the cabin.

A passenger aboard the Emerald Princess, Charles Rowlen, told local outlet KTV 11 Alaska that he and his wife were in their cabin two floors above and could hear the screams.

“It was evening for us, I had turned in and my wife was taking a shower and I heard terrible screaming, I mean you knew it wasn’t normal, and it sounded like two or three ladies or girls, definitely women screaming.” Rowlen said.

As investigators searched Mansanares, he’s quoted as saying “my life is over.”

Kristy Manazanares is reported to have severe head wounds. Her employer Summit Sotheby’ said she was a “dedicated and loving mother who juggled her business schedule to make her children the top priority.”

Manazanares is being held without bail.