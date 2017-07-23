Ice Cube Leads Wrigley Field In “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” Sing-A-Long
Ice Cube took a quick break from his BIG3 basketball league to enjoy a baseball game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field (July 22). To experience all aspects of the regulation, the “It Was A Good Day” rapper conducted a “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” sing-a-long during the Cubs’ seventh-inning, For The Win reports.
With his South Central L.A. flare, the mogul placed his own spin on the Harry Caray classic. Indulge below.
Today I Even Got To Sing At Wrigley.
I gotta say, it was a good day. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/voFVXSrZZB
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 22, 2017
R̶i̶d̶e̶ Sing along. #LetsGetSomeRuns pic.twitter.com/VEdz7ePMCl
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2017