Ice Cube took a quick break from his BIG3 basketball league to enjoy a baseball game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field (July 22). To experience all aspects of the regulation, the “It Was A Good Day” rapper conducted a “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” sing-a-long during the Cubs’ seventh-inning, For The Win reports.

With his South Central L.A. flare, the mogul placed his own spin on the Harry Caray classic. Indulge below.