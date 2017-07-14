“Of course you [like me]. Everybody does. I’m friggin’ dope!” Jessica Williams yells to a suitor in the new trailer for The Incredible Jessica James. Williams, formerly of The Daily Show, is starring and executive producing in the Netflix original and The Sundance Film Festival pick across from Atlanta’s LaKeith Stanfield.

The film follows the quirky, opinionated and vocally confident Jessica James, as she chases her goals to become a playwright while getting over the hump of a breakup. During this time, she meets Boone (Chris O’Dowd), a divorcee who changes the playing field in a number of ways, and confides in her best friend, played by Noël Wells. The show is set to debut on the streaming service July 28.

According to Shadow and Act, writer/director Jim Strouse said, “While I was in the edit room for ‘People Places Things,’ I kept telling people that I can’t wait till she stars in her own movie. I just decided to get a jump on it and wrote one for her. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making it with Jessica and the rest of this incredible cast which came together around her.”

Watch the trailer up top.