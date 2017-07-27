If you still haven’t started watching this season of Insecure, now would be perfect time to the club. Season two of Issa Rae’s hit HBO series will premiere new music from Bryson Tiller, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Dreezy and more.

READ: Regina Hall’s Hidden Cameo In ‘Insecure’ Is ‘Hella Great’

Kier Lehman, the show’s music supervisor, spoke on how music plays a major roll in the show during an interview with Vulture. Lehman — whose credits including Entourage — also revealed that the process of choosing the right songs is a collaboration with Rae, and Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny and director Melina Matsoukas.

Later in the interview, Lehman dropped details on the upcoming playlist for this season.

“We have upcoming music from Dreezy this week and Kari Faux, who wrote a song specifically for us,” he revealed. “There’s new Jorja Smith in the first episode that’s not released. In episode three, we have a new song from TT the Artist that’ll probably be on our soundtrack. We’ll also have new music from Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan, and BOSCO. And we’ll be featuring new music from Miguel.”

Insecure returns with episode two on Sunday (July 30) at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO.

READ: Issa Rae Has An Idea Of How She’d Like To End ‘Insecure’