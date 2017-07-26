Interview: Rick Ross Explains What It Takes To Get ‘Signed’ To Maybach Music Group

Rick Ross knows exactly what it takes to become a rap superstar. After he climbed to the top of the Billboard charts with the help of Hov and Def Jam, the Miami entrepreneur launched his own imprint, Maybach Music Group, and helped further the careers of artists like Meek Mill, Wale and Gunplay.

For his next endeavor, Ross joins his pals The-Dream and Lenny S. to help curate future stars on VH1’s new show Signed.. The creative brain-trust is in charge of critiquing and building the next big voice in the music game.

“Really, it was a great experience for me,” says Ross about the show. “We got everything that it takes to make someone a superstar, and to take them to the next level. We in the studio, rap contests, live performances and more.”

When it comes to Rozay’s tastes, he is only after the most original and compelling unsigned artists out there. Your average rapper won’t make it past the first episode if the MMG boss has his say so.

“Seeing something that I never seen in someone, first and foremost,” says Ross about what he is looking for. “I need something to be unique, after that I just want to make sure I can feel your hunger. I’ve seen people out hustle others with more talent. In this situation we in, we could change their lives. We can sign as many artists that we want to. It’s a test for the [talent] as well. I’m pretty sure they never been through anything like this.”

VH1’s Signed premieres on tonight (July 25) at 9 P.M. ET.

