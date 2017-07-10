When DJ IRIE throws a party in Miami, the best of the best in music, sports, and film comes through, and this year was no different. The Miami Heat’s official DJ has spent the last 13 years raising funds for at-risk youth during his series of charity events. However, this IRIE weekend, which went down June 29- July 2, was even more special for the Miami legend.

Day one of IRIE weekend kicked off with the IRIE Foundation’s #InspIRIE kids golf clinic, which gives kids pro golf lessons by LGPA legend Paula Pearson Tucker. Later on that night, IRIE pulled up to the One Beat #InspIRIE Dinner Gala in full Miami fashion as he made his entrance in a turquoise and black tuxedo.

“This is so so next level,” IRIE told VIBE on the Gala’s red carpet. “Everything feels right about it and I’m really excited. This is something that we’ve wanted to do for a very long time. We know how strenuous it can be, but the most important thing is that I want this event to take on a life of its own. Not only that, but I really want to represent Miami with the vibe, feel and look.”

Although he arrived to serve as the host with the most and raise money for the kids, IRIE wasn’t prepared for a major surprise the city had for him. After 13+ years of doing the most for the community, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine finally presented IRIE with the key to the streets city.

CREDIT: Dylan Rives

The weekend-long celebration continued at LIV with a special appearance from Lil Yachty followed by IRIE’s annual Sea-B-Q, which is basically the biggest pool party of the summer in Miami. Major acts like T.I., Nelly, and OT Genesis hit the stage to perform in honor of IRIE’s charitable endeavors. Not only was the pool packed out with fans, but the VIP section was filled with special guests like 305 mainstays Luke Campbell aka Uncle Luke, Christina Milian, Guy Fieri and more.

“IRIE Weekend is dope man,” OT Genesis told VIBE after his performance. “We chilling and having a good time. I get to hang with all the fans and chill with the crowd. We’re in Miami so you know it’s a great atmosphere. A whole a lot of women and playas kickin’ it while poppin’ bottles with their feet in the sand. Relaxing. I love it.”

CREDIT: Dylan Rives

READ: Jamie Foxx, B.o.B, T-Pain & More Turn Up At ‘IRIE Weekend’ In Miami Beach

As if IRIE Weekend couldn’t get anymore lit, Future flew into to town to shut down Club E11even in Downtown Miami with a special performance in the middle of the club. In case you’re wondering, no, the party didn’t stop there. The final day of IRIE Weekend began with a special birthday brunch for special guest Kevin Hart, and ended at LIV with an impromptu performance from Lil Wayne.

CREDIT: Dylan Rives

CREDIT: Dylan Rives