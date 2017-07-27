Unfortunately, 50 Cent and his oldest son Marquise don’t have a healthy relationship. While the cause of their strained union is convoluted, both have taken to social media in the past to air their grievances about the other, and it seems as though the Power executive has taken to Instagram once again to get a few frustrations off his chest that have led many to believe he’s speaking about son once again

How long could you love something that don't love you back? When your kid would rather be around your enemies than you,could you still love him? Is there a limit to how much disrespect you can accept ? If you provided everything for someone then found out they could careless about you. when you realized there view point could you ever have compassion for them? A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Back in June, 50 Cent responded to someone who questioned his parenting skills. The 42-year-old rapper and mogul referred to his Marquise who is his spitting image, as his heart, and because of his actions, claims he longer has one.

#50cent goes into detail in his comments about why he doesn't have a relationship with his first son. Let's just hope they work it out. A son needs his father and a father needs his son. #PrayersUp #50cent A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Hopefully this relationship is mended quickly.