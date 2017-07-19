Issa Rae’s Insecure is back this week for season 2 with more laughs and drama sure to unfold between Issa, Lawrence, Molly and the rest of the gang. It’s instant connection with fans was a sheer delight for Rae to take in, but don’t expect the show to jump the shark anytime soon.

Speaking to Viceland’s Desus & Mero Tuesday (Jul. 19) the Golden Globe nominee says she already has in mind how she wants Insecure to end. “I don’t want to do the show for ten years,” she said. “I want to do it until the the story runs out. In my mind, I haven’t talked to Prentice [Penny] about it yet but I do I have an “end story” in mind, but I’m sure it will change.”

It’s no surprise that Rae has at least an idea of the series finale. During her chat, Rae admitted she wasn’t sure just how audiences would react to the show and if it would live past the first season. “We did not anticipate [the reaction],” she said about the show’s instant success. “We were like, “Okay, at least we know we’re ending and people may not see where it’s going and we felt strongly about where it was going, but the debates it sparked? That trip me out in the best way possible.”

Rae also talked about her connection to 21 Savage, by way of his “issa” lingo. “He sent me merchandise via his management so I rock his sweaters, definitely the sweats,” she said. She also revealed who she’d take on as a ghostwriter–dead and alive– to her faux music career.

“I’d want Tupac to write my rhymes and [for alive],” she said. “I [also] f**k with Wale heavy, I’ll have him write some bars. He’s offered, but I’m like, ‘Nah, I got this.'”

Insecure returns to HBO Sunday Jul. 23 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

