These are the things that hip-hop dreams are made of: J. Cole and Dr. Dre collaborating during a studio session together.

Posted by producer Dem Jointz, the photo was taken just days before Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s documentary special, Defiant Ones, aired on HBO. Maybe, this is a hint?

While we’re only hearing murmurs about some of the things they could be working on, the possibilities are endless. The Dreamville fanatics are keeping their fingers crossed for what is to come from these sessions.

