Love apparently does cost a thing.

READ J. Lo And Gente De Zona’s “Ni Tu, Ni Yo” Video Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of

Sources like Us Weekly and the New York Daily News claim that media mogul Jennifer Lopez reportedly hired a private investigator to keep an eye on her athlete beau, Alex Rodriguez.

According to reports, the Shades Of Blue actress was worried A-Rod was seeing other women, and naturally, he did not take these accusations lightly.

“He found out and they had a huge fight,” the source reveals. “But they’re working through it.” Rodriguez’s former wife Cynthia Scurtis claims that his cheating lead to their 2008 divorce, and rumors swirled for the longest time that Madonna was the other woman.

READ: Alex Rodriguez Is Officially A Fox Sports Analyst

The couple has been together since December, and news of their courtship hit the public in March, after the former MLB player was spotted backstage at J.Lo’s Vegas residency.

Ni tu Ni yo ❤️ #preshowpic A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT