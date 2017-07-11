So, Jennifer Lopez just casually slayed our lives.

A behind-the-scenes video shoot is the premise of the new music video for J. Lo’s Gente de Zona-assisted “Ni Tú Ni Yo.” Her ex-husband and business partner Marc Anthony also makes an appearance (above).

After Lopez discusses possible ideas for the video’s visuals around a dining room table alongside Anthony and the director, the clip turns into an actual shoot with behind-the-scenes footage of the singer, Cuba’s Gente de Zona and the director filming a tropical, sweltering scene. Between shots, Lopez and the director are seen exchanging flirty looks. In the end, the crew finds themselves at a local bar, cutting up a rug with an equally boisterous crowd.

Jenny releases her first Spanish-language album in a decade this September. “Ni Tú Ni Yo” is the third single off the LP, following a pair of ballads she performed at different award shows.

