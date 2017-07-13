Jada Pinkett-Smith caused a stir last month when she took to social media to voice her feelings about the way her relationship with Tupac was portrayed in the Benny Boom directed biopic, All Eyez On Me. The actress made sure to praise Demetrius Shipp Jr and Katt Graham for their performances, but insisted that what moviegoers were seeing wasn’t accurate.

“Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” the 45-year-old actress wrote on Facebook.

Despite earning $27.1 million opening weekend, the film still merited negative reviews. Now, a month removed from all hoopla of the film, The Girls Trip actress stopped by Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show and said while she felt compelled to express her opinion on the biopic, she didn’t want to dissuade people from seeing it either.

“One thing I want to say about me making that statement was, it wasn’t to have people not go see it. I wanted people to know what you’re seeing in regards to my relationship with Tupac is not true.” Pinkett-Smith said. “That was important to me because my relationship [with Tupac] was really special and it was very complicated.”

While fighting back tears, Pinkett-Smith also placed the responsibility on Boom and L.T. Hutton for taking creative license with Tupac’s life.

“You know, what makes it even more painful was those guys know me. Those co-black dudes know me. We’ve done business together. We’ve done Free Angela together, so I know they knew how to reach for me,” she said.

Along with Pinkett-Smith’s assessment of the film, Baby Boy director John Singleton has also publicly criticized All Eyez On Me, alleging Boom and Hutton did not do Tupac’s life justice. Watch Pinkett-Smith’s full interview below in which she speaks candidly about protecting figures important to black culture.