Before Jada Pinkett-Smith became an actress, mother and wife she was your average round the way girl from Baltimore that befriended a fellow creative who just so happened to become one of hip-hop’s most beloved artists. While speaking with Sway Calloway Wednesday (July 19) the 45-year-old admitted she’s never been totally honest about her relationship with ‘Pac.

“It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story, ” Pinkett-Smith said.

While Willow and Jaden’s mama didn’t go into too much detail, she did mention that when she first met the “Dear Mama” artist she did what she had to do to survive.

“One of the things that’s very interesting is that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met ‘Pac I was a drug dealer. I won’t get into the detail because I’m going to write a book about it, that’s how we started, and I was coming out, something bad happened to me, and as I was coming out of the life he was coming into the life.”

As of late Pinkett-Smith has been promoting her latest film Girls Trip starring Queen Latifah, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish which hits theaters July 21. However, she has also been very vocal about her disappointment in the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me. During an interview stop in Atlanta, the Gotham actress accused L.T. Hutton and Benny Boom of not having the full story, thus not telling an accurate story.

“One thing I want to say about me making that statement was, it wasn’t to have people not go see it. I wanted people to know what you’re seeing in regards to my relationship with Tupac is not true,” she said. “So if you’re saying honor a man’s legacy, honor a man’s legacy and if you don’t have the story fall back until you do.”