Jada Pinkett Smith is here to put to rest a rumor that stands the test of time. According to The Root, the famed actress sat down for an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to dish on her new movie Girl’s Trip (in theaters now).

READ: Tiffany Haddish Recounts Tale Of When She Took Will And Jada Smith On A Swamp Tour

Part of the longstanding show’s theme includes taking questions from callers across the nation. One person asked the world-renowned figure to reveal the strangest rumor she’s come across about her family. Mrs. Smith’s response? “That Will and I are swingers.”

READ: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah And Tiffany Haddish Throw Adulting To The Wind In The New ‘Girls Trip’ Trailer

On the subject of her inspirational 23-year marriage to Will, the Set It Off actress shared the secret to their fulfilling relationship. “I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels,” she began. “We love to laugh together, we love to learn together and we just love each other. We just have a good time together.”

Girl’s Trip is in theaters now.