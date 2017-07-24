Jaden Smith Spotted With Bright New Hair Color

Nineteen-year-old Jaden Smith isn’t afraid to make a statement with his hair. Just this year, he walked May’s Met Gala red carpet holding a fistful of his own dreadlocks, and on Friday, the star wowed us with yet another bright move.

READ: Jaden Smith Brings His “Batman” Suit Out Of Retirement

Behold, Smith’s brand-new hair color: a bold red. He debuted his fiery locks on a casual walk in New York City’s SoHo wearing a faded blue T-shirt and matching blue camo cargo pants, while carrying a new pair of baby-blue Vans.

Red head. @c.syresmith in NYC wearing @Vans Sk8 -Hi black sneakers while carrying another colorway. #jadensmith #vans A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Though it’s unclear what exactly prompted his new hairstyle, Smith has recently been teasing a new project from his company MSFTSRep on Instagram. “7/28/17 ‘A Storm Is Coming’ MSFTSrep.com #WatchMe,” he posted, along with a series of black-and-white photos.

READ: Will Smith Cuts Jaden’s Hair Off For ‘Life In A Year’

It’s possible the hair and launch go hand-in-hand. Luckily, we’ll only have to wait until Friday to find out. Stay tuned here, and we guarantee to keep you updated.

This article was originally published on Billboard.