Jagged Edge Returns With ‘Layover’ Album

Jagged Edge is one of the early 2000s R&B groups that never gets their just due.

Under the watchful eye of Jermaine Dupri, they helped feed the Billboard charts with hit after hit since entering the game in 1997. After returning in 2014 with J.E. Heartbreak 2, the boys have regrouped for their latest project Layover.

Over 16 tracks, the buttery crooners give fans a reminder of how grown men are supposed to sound after 8 albums. It’s nothing but addictive grooves, mature lyrics and of course a lot of lovin’.

Jagged Edge’s autobiographical episode of Unsung can be viewed here.