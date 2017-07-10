Not too long ago, current NBA champion Stephen Curry received a whopping $201 contract with the Golden State Warriors. His salary sparked conversations across the world wide web that entailed compliments and a look at the NBA’s salary cap. Now, the latter topic has resurfaced thanks to James Harden’s record contract extension with the Houston Rockets.

READ: Thanks To A $201 Million Contract, Stephen Curry Will Become The Highest Paid Player In NBA History

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old pro-athlete made league history by signing a $228 million contract extension for four years with the franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Harden qualified for a “designated player veteran extension” with hopes that he’ll make the All-NBA roster.

Referring to Houston as home, Harden expressed his gratitude for the team’s owner, Leslie Alexander, and his continued prowess to attain a ring. Per ESPN, the 2017 MVP candidate said in a statement, “[Owner Leslie Alexander] has shown he is fully committed to winning, and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

READ: James Harden’s First Adidas Signature Sneaker Has Finally Been Revealed

Once the news hit the net, readers shared their thoughts on Twitter. Read a few comments below.

CONGRATS!!!! To hell with the ball, lemme hold some 💰 pic.twitter.com/i4M1iVzCID — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2017

James Harden already has a $200m deal with Adidas and now he has a $228m contract pic.twitter.com/zM1eZa6VF8 — Josh 🍗 (@Highverson) July 8, 2017

“Curry has the biggest contract in NBA history” James Harden: hold my beer — jacques 🏀 (@jocjackson11) July 8, 2017

James Harden when he left the contract meeting pic.twitter.com/Y0jMca1jH2 — Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) July 8, 2017

James Harden’s new $228m contract: 💰 $38m a year

💰 $3.2m a month

💰 $730k a week

💰 $104k a day

💰 $4k an hour

💰 $72 a min

💰 $1.2 a sec Wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/mm3pE2ACy1 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 9, 2017

Seeing James Harden contract changed me as a parent. I better not catch my son reading til he’s perfected his euro step — B.C. (@yesthatbc) July 9, 2017

James Harden’s new contract is just madness. — Lexis (@niilexis) July 10, 2017

James Harden got a fat contract with Adidas and soon fat extension with Rockets, you prosper when you’re no longer attached to a K….nvm — Trang (@traaang) July 8, 2017