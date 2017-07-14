The next visual off of JAY-Z’s platinum-selling album, 4:44, is none other than the Damian Marley-assisted, “Bam.”

Produced by No I.D., the track samples Sister Nancy’s everlasting “Bam Bam” song, which rests upon the Stalag Riddim. For the video, Jay travels to Jamaica to showcase the country’s scenery and pay homage to its rich history in music.

