JAY-Z Announces Epic North American Tour Schedule

JAY-Z is following up the release of his highly-anticipated 4:44 album with a massive North American tour. The platinum recording artist recently announced his 31-date concert schedule coming to major U.S. cities this fall.

The 4:44 Tour will reportedly kick off on Oct. 27 at California’s Honda Center, making its way through major cities including Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, Chicago, and Washington DC. Jay will conclude his voyage on Dec. 21, at Los Angeles’ Forum venue.

This will be Hov’s first tour in three years. His last string of shows was during the On the Run Tour with partner in crime, Beyonce in 2014. In addition to his solo tour, the rapper has been scheduled to headline a number of music festivals, including the Made In America Festival, Austin City Limits, and Meadows Festival.

The tour is reportedly being produced by Live Nation, in partnership with Jay’s 10-year, $200 million touring deal with the company, which was originally signed in May 2017. Of course there will be added benefits for Tidal subscribers, namely early tickets sales, which will be open today, July 10th at 10 a.m. EST. General tickets however, will go on sale on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. EST through Live Nation.

4:44 is currently available on Tidal and Apple Music. Check out the 4:44 Tour schedule below.

4:44 Tour

Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center

Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena

Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena

Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena

Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena

Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum