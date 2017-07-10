JAY-Z Announces Epic North American Tour Schedule
JAY-Z is following up the release of his highly-anticipated 4:44 album with a massive North American tour. The platinum recording artist recently announced his 31-date concert schedule coming to major U.S. cities this fall.
The 4:44 Tour will reportedly kick off on Oct. 27 at California’s Honda Center, making its way through major cities including Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, Chicago, and Washington DC. Jay will conclude his voyage on Dec. 21, at Los Angeles’ Forum venue.
This will be Hov’s first tour in three years. His last string of shows was during the On the Run Tour with partner in crime, Beyonce in 2014. In addition to his solo tour, the rapper has been scheduled to headline a number of music festivals, including the Made In America Festival, Austin City Limits, and Meadows Festival.
The tour is reportedly being produced by Live Nation, in partnership with Jay’s 10-year, $200 million touring deal with the company, which was originally signed in May 2017. Of course there will be added benefits for Tidal subscribers, namely early tickets sales, which will be open today, July 10th at 10 a.m. EST. General tickets however, will go on sale on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. EST through Live Nation.
4:44 is currently available on Tidal and Apple Music. Check out the 4:44 Tour schedule below.
4:44 Tour
Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena
Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena
Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum