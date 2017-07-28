Shawn Carter is peeling back more vulnerable layers of JAY-Z. This week, the artist and entrepreneur released the complete visual for teaser released prior to his 13th studio album, 4:44.

In the new short film, Moonlight actor, Mahershala Ali trains in the gym, mentally and physically preparing for a boxing match. Although the first preview features actors Danny Glover and Lupita Nyong’o, this time a round the actress is not included.

However, as the striking visual plays on JAY-Z’s’ letter to his “Dad that he never wrote” echoes in the background.

“Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared but I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read,” he begins. “Who would’ve thought I’d be the Dad I never had, be the husband I’ve become, usually nothing comes from that.”

Watch the visual and listen closely down below.