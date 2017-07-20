At long last, it seems as if us JAY-Z and Kanye West fans are finally getting a chance to have a deeper look into the volatile brotherhood of the two.

UK’s Channel 4 has ordered an in-depth documentary examining the complex relationship between Jay-Z and Kanye West titled, Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye.

The one hour-long documentary is described as a “tale of creativity versus commerce, inner-city deprivation versus suburban aspiration, of right versus left. And it reveals an even bigger story of how race, wealth, and celebrity are shaping modern America.” The extensive doc features unearthed footage, home videos and exclusive interviews from the both of their closest friends. It has yet to be revealed who they are exactly.

Nico Wasserman, the film’s director explains how significant their music is to our generation and how their friendship – through its ups and downs – opened the doors for many important conversations.

“In the process of building their empires, JAY-Z and Kanye have provided a spine-tingling soundtrack for a generation,” he said. “Their story goes beyond their music and has opened up discussions on everything from class barriers to mental health.”

Rob Coldstream, Channel 4’s commissioning editor of special factual added, “Arguably two of the coolest and most influential artists in the world, their incredible life stories offer a fascinating new twist on the American dream. These are two mega-personalities whose success and rivalry has captured the public’s imagination.”

There have been many reported incidents that have damaged their relationship, such as Kanye’s recent selling of his TIDAL stock and Jay-Z’s infamous “verse” and its removal from Drake’s original version of “Pop Style” featuring him and Yeezy. But the ones that seemed like the straws that broke the camel’s back were Kanye’s notorious 20-minute rant against Hov and Beyoncé’s “politics” during one of his shows in Sacramento where he stated:

“Beyoncé, I was hurt, because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over “Hotline Bling”. In my opinion, ‘Now, don’t go trying to diss Beyonce. She is great. Taylor Swift is great.’ We are all great people. We are all people. But, sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are, just to win.”

And then there were Jay-Z’s subliminal bars on 4:44’s “Kill Jay-Z” where he spat:

“I know people backstab you, I felt bad too/But this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t a saint, this ain’t kumbaye/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?”

Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye is set to air on Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on UK’s Channel 4.