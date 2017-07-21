The first song off of JAY-Z’s critically-acclaimed album, 4:44, now has a visual component to complete its impact. Following a second teaser for “Kill Jay Z,” the black-and-white video depicts a young black boy running from or towards an unseen object. The next scene cuts to him lying on his back as the camera pans away.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to see Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o’s contributions in the near future, which surfaced around the same time this current visual first appeared.

Watch the Mark Romanek-directed video below.