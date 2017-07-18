JAY-Z Releases New Snippet Of “Kill Jay Z” Video
JAY-Z continues to tease the masses with a small glimpse of his forthcoming video “Kill Jay Z.” The 36-second clip features a man seemingly caught in a desert-like setting. The first clip reportedly dropped on June 30, and featured a black teenager sporting a T-shirt with the phrase “STAY BLACK,” emblazoned on it, as he slowly runs.
READ: JAY-Z Opens Up A New Chapter Of Vulnerability And Honesty On ‘4:44′
.@S_C_’s ‘4:44’ coming 6/30. https://t.co/mM3hBjHr84 #TIDALXSprint pic.twitter.com/0vzCU5TSU5
— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 28, 2017
According to Billboard, the full video will drop on Friday (July 21). Until then, see what you can decipher from what Jay has released so far.
.@S_C_’s “Kill Jay Z” x 7/21 x TIDAL https://t.co/We5OlPjQmL pic.twitter.com/gd9HTRaPfV
— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 17, 2017