JAY-Z continues to tease the masses with a small glimpse of his forthcoming video “Kill Jay Z.” The 36-second clip features a man seemingly caught in a desert-like setting. The first clip reportedly dropped on June 30, and featured a black teenager sporting a T-shirt with the phrase “STAY BLACK,” emblazoned on it, as he slowly runs.

According to Billboard, the full video will drop on Friday (July 21). Until then, see what you can decipher from what Jay has released so far.