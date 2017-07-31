Joanne the Scammer, né Branden Miller, is expanding her empire. The social media mainstay is said to be working on bringing the full narrative of her alter ego to a small screen near you. Miller discussed details about a potential Netflix series in a “Never Before” podcast episode with host Janet Mock.

READ: Joan Smalls Will Strut From The Runway To The Small Screen In Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’

A post shared by Branden miller (@joannethescammer) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Miller is reportedly collaborating with entertainment company Super Deluxe and comedian Joe Mande (as seen on Netflix) to bring the salacious scams and best of Caucasian living to television. “All I know is we start off with her being married to this rich white older guy. Or maybe he’s not even older. And he drops her, so she’s trying to get to that place again of being Caucasian—whatever she thinks that is. Instagram gives you one minute of that, the show will give you the whole storyline,” he said to Mock during his podcast appearance.

Me and @saintrecords after scamming half of the men at Coachella. Truly iconic. A post shared by Branden miller (@joannethescammer) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

READ: 28 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Latino

Additionally, a rep from Super Deluxe confirmed with PAPER via e-mail: “We are currently working on the creative and will be taking it out to buyers and distribution partners soon.” The show, which promises to capture the fullness of the deliciously devious character of Joanne the Scammer, is yet to be titled, but we look forward to seeing how her misadventures might unfold given the proper time and space.