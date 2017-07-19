On Monday, the Senate once again failed to pass the latest draft of a Republican-led health care bill after months of working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. After news broke that the GOP didn’t have the votes, singer/songwriter John Legend took to Twitter to show his disapproval for the party’s efforts and President Donald Trump’s response.

READ: John Legend Rallies Fans To Fight Obamacare Replacement Bill

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning (July 18): “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together to do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!”

Legend quoted the president’s tweet and replied, “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama. https://t.co/yiEsAaCEFE — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 18, 2017

The singer’s blunt response acknowledges many people’s concerns over the GOP’s health care attempts — which, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, would leave tens of millions of Americans with no health care over the next decade.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning artist has used Twitter to voice his opinion on the ongoing healthcare debate. Legend routinely retweets liberal political figures, including California Democrats Senator Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters, who outline the drawbacks of drastically changing Obamacare.

READ: John Legend Trashes President Trump On The Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

Legend also uses his Twitter account — which boasts a little more than 9.5 million followers — to spark conversations about other political issues, including police brutality, the refugee crisis and the Trump presidency as a whole.

Why does it matter that men are involved? Is that the only reason women should get healthcare? We need more women in congress. https://t.co/cUQjekYGMz — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 28, 2017

Our liar-in-chief is very familiar with fake news. https://t.co/aZSIXdDcw0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 27, 2017

This aritcle was originally published on Billboard.