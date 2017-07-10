Tupac Shakur was a passionate artist. 20 years after his passing, fans are still as passionate about his lyrics, his life and preserving his legacy. During the production of the Benny Boom-directed All Eyez On Me film, many wondered why prolific filmmaker John Singleton wasn’t the one to helm the project. Singleton has gone on to critique the film, leaving fans to wonder what he would’ve done had he created a Tupac biopic.

Over the weekend, rapper and producer Dazz Dillinger posted a copy of Singleton’s revised script to Instagram which featured a prison gang rape scene.

In the highlighted section above, Tupac is in the prison library with other inmates when two guards tell the others to leave. Once the room is clear, about six other men enter the room with one licking his lips and eyeing Tupac. While the revised script does not show the actual scene, Singleton writes of Tupac fighting off the men and his screams being heard from the guards as they leave the room.

The vivid imagery didn’t sit well with fans who viewed the unconfirmed account as disrespectful. Singleton soon heard that his script was made public, and quickly defended it by saying Tupac’s mother was involved in the writing process.

“Y’all on social media running your mouths about a movie that wasn’t even made and giving passes to folks who actually made a movie that didn’t honor this man’s legacy,” Singleton said.

While the Baby Boy director continues to take shots at Benny Boom’s effort, he does not confirm if Tupac’s mother saw this revised script, or confided that her son was indeed raped in prison. Tupac will be examined from here to the end of time, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Singleton is still working on bringing his version of Pac’s life to a theater near you.

We’ve seen Benny Boom’s All Eyez On Me. But if Singleton were to create a Tupac movie and you had to judge off merit alone, whose film do you think would be better? Singleton or Boom’s?