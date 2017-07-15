Jonathan Mannion Snaps Stunning Post-Court Photo Of DMX
Photographer Jonathan Mannion took to his Instagram page to post a haunting-yet-beautiful picture of DMX, shortly after the rapper plead not guilty to tax evasion.
READ: DMX Reportedly Faces Tax Evasion Charges
Mannion said that Yonkers, NY native FaceTimed him shortly after being released “with just a signature,” inquiring about doing a quick photoshoot “while he was still in the mindset of the day.”
HE IS SPOKEN THROUGH. Minutes after being released today with just a signature, @dmx facetimed me and asked me whether I would do a portrait “right now” while he was still in the mindset of the day. Instantly, I said “Of course.” With ink from getting fingerprinted still on his hands, we began the quick session and delivered this image within 6 frames. It encapsulates and beautifully marks this moment in time… his thoughts, introspection, faith, contemplation, calm, relief, focus. Honored to have been chosen to spend time with my true friend of 2 decades. The exchanges just get richer and more connected. I believe that there is a special bond that we share born exactly 15 days apart in the Year of the Dog. It’s unbreakable. There is plenty more coming from us. Posted 11:59. #7
“With ink from getting fingerprinted still on his hands, we began the quick session and delivered this image within 6 frames,” Mannion wrote. “It encapsulates and beautifully marks this moment in time… his thoughts, introspection, faith, contemplation, calm, relief, focus.”
The Los Angeles Times reports that the MC plead not guilty Friday in a New York federal court to 14 charges of tax fraud. He faced allegations that he owned the IRS $1.7 million.
READ: DMX Reportedly Cancels Tour Dates Due To Medical Concerns
“It’s allowed me to not be scared of the situation and face it head-on, you know what I’m saying?” the artist told reporters. “My life is in God’s hands.”