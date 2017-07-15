Photographer Jonathan Mannion took to his Instagram page to post a haunting-yet-beautiful picture of DMX, shortly after the rapper plead not guilty to tax evasion.

Mannion said that Yonkers, NY native FaceTimed him shortly after being released “with just a signature,” inquiring about doing a quick photoshoot “while he was still in the mindset of the day.”

“With ink from getting fingerprinted still on his hands, we began the quick session and delivered this image within 6 frames,” Mannion wrote. “It encapsulates and beautifully marks this moment in time… his thoughts, introspection, faith, contemplation, calm, relief, focus.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that the MC plead not guilty Friday in a New York federal court to 14 charges of tax fraud. He faced allegations that he owned the IRS $1.7 million.

“It’s allowed me to not be scared of the situation and face it head-on, you know what I’m saying?” the artist told reporters. “My life is in God’s hands.”