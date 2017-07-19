Kanye West Sends Yeezys To Paralyzed Fan Learning To Walk Again

Kanye West recently sent customized Yeezy sneakers to a paralyzed fan who is learning how to walk again.

READ: Yeezy’s Back: Kanye West Summoned Migos To The Studio

According to TMZ, Tyler Wesley was severely injured in a car crash a few years ago, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down. However, he’s doing everything he can to learn how to walk once more, despite doctors’ beliefs.

For this life, I cannot change.. A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Progress ⚽️🙏🏾 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

With the help of therapists and a walker, Tyler is well on his way to making it back on his feet, and he has been sharing his progress on Instagram.

READ: Kanye West Has Officially Severs Ties With Tidal

The Chicago rapper and producer has been following Tyler’s story on the social media site. Yeezy was so moved and inspired that he gifted Tyler with a custom pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s and a hand-written note that read “You are an inspiration, You show the world anything is possible, thank you for sharing your journey.”

Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

What an incredible gift for an incredible young man. Great job Tyler.