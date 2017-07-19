Kanye West Sends Yeezys To Paralyzed Fan Learning To Walk Again
Kanye West recently sent customized Yeezy sneakers to a paralyzed fan who is learning how to walk again.
According to TMZ, Tyler Wesley was severely injured in a car crash a few years ago, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down. However, he’s doing everything he can to learn how to walk once more, despite doctors’ beliefs.
With the help of therapists and a walker, Tyler is well on his way to making it back on his feet, and he has been sharing his progress on Instagram.
The Chicago rapper and producer has been following Tyler’s story on the social media site. Yeezy was so moved and inspired that he gifted Tyler with a custom pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s and a hand-written note that read “You are an inspiration, You show the world anything is possible, thank you for sharing your journey.”
What an incredible gift for an incredible young man. Great job Tyler.