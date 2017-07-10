Berlin was the latest source of inspiration for Keke Palmer. After a visit from friend and fellow singer/song writer Jane Handcock while in Germany, she released the KeyanaNikole EP on Friday (July 7). KeKe he used her time away from the States to create without any distractions.

“Writing makes me feel love, I am constantly creating because it is part of my peace,” wrote Keke on Instagram. “I was so happy when my girl Jane Handcocky came to visit me in Berlin, we both kill time the same way… thus ‘Keyananikole’ was born. Everything happens for a reason.”

Palmer is also working on several new collaborations for release later this year.

