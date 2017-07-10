Stream Keke Palmer And Jane Handcock’s Surprise ‘KeyanaNikole’ EP
Berlin was the latest source of inspiration for Keke Palmer. After a visit from friend and fellow singer/song writer Jane Handcock while in Germany, she released the KeyanaNikole EP on Friday (July 7). KeKe he used her time away from the States to create without any distractions.
“Writing makes me feel love, I am constantly creating because it is part of my peace,” wrote Keke on Instagram. “I was so happy when my girl Jane Handcocky came to visit me in Berlin, we both kill time the same way… thus ‘Keyananikole’ was born. Everything happens for a reason.”
Palmer is also working on several new collaborations for release later this year.
Whether you are deployed in the army, away from home studying abroad, away filming a tv show or a movie, hell even in jail or juvi 😂 #NotFunnyButAVeryPossible thing. When you are not busy with the task at hand, you can become susceptible to culture shock, or loneliness amongst a bunch of other things. BUT, the amazing thing about down time, or undistracted alone time in an unfamiliar surrounding is you are left to ruminate on your thoughts/experiences(which can be daunting) but at your will, a great motivator to create. Writing makes me feel love, I am constantly creating because it is part of my peace. I was so happy when my girl @handcockjay came to visit me in Berlin, we both kill time the same way … thus @keyananikole was born. Everything happens for a reason 🌟
So… About these past couple of weeks… I came out to Berlin to visit my girl @keke. We both needed a little "pick me up". I was a bit drained from the hustle & grind in America as she was fatigued with the routine overseas. As always, when we link up, we can count on there being a bunch of shits & giggles, stories about our lives & how we grew up & sometimes even some tears. I hella didn't expect to make the music we made but, I love every bit of it because it describes us to a tee 💯😂❤. Click the link in my bio & check the most spontaneous project I've ever created, #KeyanaNikole.