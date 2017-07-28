Chance The Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar During DAMN. Tour
Local hero Chance the Rapper surprised fans in his Chicago hometown Thursday night (July 27) when Kendrick Lamar shared his concert stage for a raucous performance of “No Problem.”
“So much love that I got to make sure I give it back. Let’s do something special,” Lamar announced as Chance dramatically rose on a platform from under the United Center stage.
Chance wasn’t Lamar’s first guest on his DAMN. Tour: Earlier in the week, 2 Chainz stormed the Brooklyn tour stop, and J. Cole sent The Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit into a frenzy with his surprise three-song set. Cole is currently on his own 4 Your Eyez Only Tour.
This article originally appeared on Billboard.