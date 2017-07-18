Kendrick Lamar Gave A Fan A New Van To Assist With Their Disability
Kendrick Lamar proves time and time again that he has a heart of gold. During the Dallas stop of his Damn Tour, the West Coast rapper connected with one of his die-hard fans, Jennifer Phillips.
READ: VIBE’s Staff Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Album, ‘DAMN.’
Phillips was caught in a car accident in 2006 and sustained an injury to her spinal cord, which caused her to remain in a wheelchair since then. Although life for her has continued, as she is now a college graduate and has traveled the world—she has expressed a need for a van. In 2016, she launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a vehicle designed to make traveling easier. Now, that page no longer exists as Lamar gifted her—you guessed it—a brand new van.
READ: Kendrick Lamar Says ‘DAMN.’ Is His Best Album
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they’ve ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE’S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here’s a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.
She took to Twitter to show the masses the generous gift the Compton native gave her. In her tweet, she included a signed jacket from the Grammy Award-winning artist, which reads: “Thank you for always supporting me. Your [sic] a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your[sic] kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your[sic] always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”
The autograph pic.twitter.com/xW48D9RwBL
— Jenn (@msj3nn) July 17, 2017
Phillips, who’s reportedly been to eight of the “Swimming Pool” rapper’s shows, also took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Kendrick and the whole TDE team.
So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That’s 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn’t meet them because I’m in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I’m driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde
Kudos, Kendrick.