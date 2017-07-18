Kendrick Lamar proves time and time again that he has a heart of gold. During the Dallas stop of his Damn Tour, the West Coast rapper connected with one of his die-hard fans, Jennifer Phillips.

Phillips was caught in a car accident in 2006 and sustained an injury to her spinal cord, which caused her to remain in a wheelchair since then. Although life for her has continued, as she is now a college graduate and has traveled the world—she has expressed a need for a van. In 2016, she launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a vehicle designed to make traveling easier. Now, that page no longer exists as Lamar gifted her—you guessed it—a brand new van.

She took to Twitter to show the masses the generous gift the Compton native gave her. In her tweet, she included a signed jacket from the Grammy Award-winning artist, which reads: “Thank you for always supporting me. Your [sic] a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your[sic] kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your[sic] always appreciated! — K. Lamar.”

Phillips, who’s reportedly been to eight of the “Swimming Pool” rapper’s shows, also took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Kendrick and the whole TDE team.

Kudos, Kendrick.