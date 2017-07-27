Kendrick Lamar has been on a generous streak while on his DAMN Tour. One of his latest acts of kindness occurred last night (July 26) during his Detroit stop when he surprised the audience with special guest J.Cole, XXL reports.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Says ‘DAMN.’ Is His Best Album

Cole graced the stage performing “Déjà Vu” off his 4 Your Eyez Only album. Reportedly, he also performed songs like “A Tale of 2 Citiez” and “No Role Models.” It’s a refreshing surprise to see these two on stage considering how much the hip-hop community has yearned for them to collaborate more often.

So I’m just minding my business thinking Kendrick is doing a cover of Deja Vu and J. COLE FREAKIN WALKS ON STAGE AND SINGS W HIM pic.twitter.com/5ZCisQ0704 — em (@EmMcDonald_) July 27, 2017

Kendrick Lamar and J Cole last night was legendary pic.twitter.com/OvSsE7RJPD — Maddy (@MaddyRWade) July 27, 2017

Recently, Lamar also gifted a special fan with an accessible van during a stop in Dallas. Let’s see what else K. Dot has up his sleeve on the next stop of the tour. What would you like to see happen?