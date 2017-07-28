Kendrick Lamar is busy trotting the states on tour, but it hasn’t stopped the TDE frontman from issuing new visuals from his fourth studio album, DAMN. Continuing, he lets loose the official music video for “LOYALTY”, featuring Rihanna (above). The two play mischievous lovers in a pic backdropped by city skyscrapers and seedy nightlife mayhem. In the end, K. Dot and Riri prove loyalty is worth dying for—almost.



READ: J. Cole Surprises Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN Tour Detroit Audience With Performance