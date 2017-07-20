Kevin Hart found the bright spot in what some deemed a cloudy moment for the famed comedian. On Wednesday evening (July 19), footage of the Philadelphia native in a car with an unidentified woman made its way across the net, alluding to the notion that he was cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish.

READ: Kevin Hart’s Daughter Offers To Call His “Boss” So He Can Take Time Off From Work

Given this current social media era, it was only a matter of time before Hart received the news, to which he issued a straight-to-the-point response on Instagram. “At the end of the day you just gotta laugh at the BS,” the image reads. As for his caption, the blockbuster millionaire kept it simple with “#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH.”

#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

While the flames continue to die down, Hart and his wife focus on their forthcoming bundle of baby boy joy. This will be the couple’s first child together — Hart has two children from his previous marriage. They also tied the knot in August 2016 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

From 2003 to 2011, Hart was married to his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. In an interview with Chelsea Handler, Hart said he’s to blame for the annulment.

“I’m not ashamed to say it, guys. I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place,” he said. “I didn’t really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn’t ready for it, so I take responsibility. I can say I messed my first marriage up. I’m man enough to say that.”