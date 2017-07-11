If you think today’s stand up routines are pretty funny, you don’t even know what laughing uncontrollably is until you witness the classic acts of the 90s. Luckily, Kevin Hart is taking fans on a blast through comedy’s past with his new streaming app, Laugh Out Loud. The video subscription app, which is in partnership with Lionsgate, will reportedly allow viewers to stream all seven seasons of the legendary HBO series, Def Comedy Jam.

Laugh Out Loud will be the first platform to ever stream all of the classic episodes. Def Comedy Jam initially ran on the premium cable channel from 1992 to 1997 with a brief revival in the early 2000s. The Russell Simmons-produced show included early performances from some of the most premier comedy talents in the game, including Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence, and Jamie Foxx. Hart also has a special relationship with the show. He got his first televised slot during the Def Comedy Jam revival in 2006.

Being able to binge-watch Def Comedy Jam is just the beginning of what Hart’s app is offering. Additionally, the platform will stream seven original, scripted and unscripted programs, according to the press release. The first original show is Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, which will depict the comedian going undercover as a Lyft driver. The show will reportedly consist of six episodes and run on a weekly schedule. It will also feature celebrity guests like Trey Songz.

The Laugh Out Loud app is one of many business ventures Hart has been looking into in the last year. The latest stunt comes shortly after it was announced that the comedian would executive produce and guest star in the upcoming Showtime comedy, The Studio. He will also be starring in the remake of the 1988 comedy, The Great Outdoors.

The Laugh Out Loud streaming service will be available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. Another payment option will be offered to viewers who would like to watch content ad-free. Laugh Out Loud will launch on Aug. 3.