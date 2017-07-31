Kevin Hart Plans To Run The New York City Marathon
Kevin Hart is kicking his fitness goals into high gear. According to HipHopWired, the widely-successful comedian revealed that he will run the New York City Marathon later this year.
“Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he wrote on Instagram over the weekend. In a follow-up post, he added, “I’m doing this run to simply inspire & motivate people to realize that we can all do whatever we put our mind to.”
Got a 9mile run in this morning. Today was my 1st run after my announcement of me running in the NY Marathon this year. I’m doing this run to simply inspire & motivate people to realize that we can all do whatever we put our mind to. I am going to get thru this run with will & determination. Follow me on my journey to conquering my moonshot. What is your moonshot people? #HustleHart #movewithhart #Moonshot #Nike
For the 38-year-old father of three, Hart has been open with his fitness journey, launching 5K runs with fellow workout enthusiasts and creating a training shoe with Nike, the first of its kind for a comedian.
“I think people don’t understand that you really get one life, and when that life is over, it’s over,” Hart said in an interview with the Washington Post. “You know, the most freakish ways, the most abrupt ways of passing away are health problems. You look at it and you see heart trouble, you see liver [disease], you see high blood pressure. These are all things that can be prevented. So my thing is, if you can prevent something or do your best to prevent it, why not go 100 percent at doing so?”
The run will take place on November 5.