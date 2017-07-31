Kevin Hart Plans To Run The New York City Marathon

Kevin Hart is kicking his fitness goals into high gear. According to HipHopWired, the widely-successful comedian revealed that he will run the New York City Marathon later this year.

READ: Kevin Hart Debuts New “Hustle Hart” Shoe Collaboration With Nike

“Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he wrote on Instagram over the weekend. In a follow-up post, he added, “I’m doing this run to simply inspire & motivate people to realize that we can all do whatever we put our mind to.”

Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you. Yes, I am running the #NYCmarathon. That’s my #moonshot. What’s yours? A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

For the 38-year-old father of three, Hart has been open with his fitness journey, launching 5K runs with fellow workout enthusiasts and creating a training shoe with Nike, the first of its kind for a comedian.

READ: Kevin Hart Gets His Own Mural In Philadelphia

“I think people don’t understand that you really get one life, and when that life is over, it’s over,” Hart said in an interview with the Washington Post. “You know, the most freakish ways, the most abrupt ways of passing away are health problems. You look at it and you see heart trouble, you see liver [disease], you see high blood pressure. These are all things that can be prevented. So my thing is, if you can prevent something or do your best to prevent it, why not go 100 percent at doing so?”

The run will take place on November 5.