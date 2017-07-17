Keyshia Cole Shares Divorce Woes In Revealing ‘LHHH’ Trailer

Most Love & Hip Hop super trailers have left fans speechless, but this time around there’s plenty to laugh, cry and scratch your head about in the City of Angels.

READ Welcome To The Club: Keyshia Cole, Brooke Valentine Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

Seen by the masses on Monday (July 17), the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood gang has returned for season four with new players in vulnerable states. After it was announced last month that singer Keyshia Cole would join the cast, fans wondered what the singer would share. The trailer teases the singer’s journey to her seventh LP, 11:11 Reset and her pending divorce from former NBA player Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

The two met in 2009 and wed in 2010. With their divorce just around the corner, the couple will open up about coparenting while living under the same roof. Gibson will also share his journey into music and a potential budding friendship with Safaree Samuels.

Thanks @sirjoeexclusive for styling me. Also thanks @willfredogerardo for the pretty dress. #Send ANOTHER ONE ☝🏽 ❤️❤️⭐️ A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

But divorce and music won’t be the only factors of Keyshia’s life on front street. The singer is seen boxing in the trailer, a possible ode to her biological father Virgil Hunter. Hunter is a boxing trainer who has spent a lot of time with Cole since their reunion in May.

Veteran players like Ray J & Princess will are also back, with an urgency to expand their family. Teairra Mari is also battling her troubles with alcoholism with an intervention that goes astray.

Check out the trailer above. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood will return to the TV screen Jul. 24 on VH1.

READ After 34 Years Of Searching, Keyshia Cole Finds Her Biological Father