Christopher “Fresh Kid Ice” Wong Won, the co-founder of Miami’s legendary rap group 2 Live Crew, passed away early this morning (July 13) at the age of 53.

According to TMZ, Fresh Kid Ice was in a Miami hospital receiving treatment for an unknown medical condition. His passing was confirmed by 2 Live Crew’s manager and group member Luke Campbell on Twitter.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Fresh Kid Ice formed 2 Live Crew with Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984 while serving in the Air Force stationed in Riverside, California. After releasing their first single “Revelation,” 2 Live Crew realized the reach of their single in Florida and permanently relocated to Miami soon afterward. Once Vee dropped out, Fresh Kid Ice, a.k.a. the Chinaman, became the only rapper on records like “Throw the D” and “Ghetto Bass,” until Brother Marquis and Uncle Luke joined the squad.

In 1986, 2 Live Crew dropped their debut album The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, which reached gold status. They followed up with their sophomore LP Move Somethin’ and their most popular yet controversial album As Nasty As They Wanna Be, which featured their smash hit, “Me So Horny.” Although it was the first album to be labeled legally obscene by the U.S. government, the album went double platinum, was No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

RIP to a real Miami legend, Fresh Ice Kid.