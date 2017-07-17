Atlanta’s very own, Killer Mike will reportedly be honored by the City Council today (July 17), NBC affiliate, 11 Alive reports. Michael Julian Bond will reportedly honor Mike for his tremendous activism and humanitarian acts.

READ: Killer Mike Thinks There Are Bigger Issues Than Bill Maher’s Use Of The N-Word

Killer Mike, who is formerly known as Michael Render will be recognized for his “civic activism and voter registration efforts targeted toward youth.” His efforts first began during the 2016 Presidential election, when he began gathering support for then-Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Mike gave numerous speeches in favor of Sanders and also organized campaign rallies in his honor.

READ: Hip-Hop Kings: Big Boi Means Business In “Kill Jill,” Feat. Jeezy And Killer Mike

This wouldn’t be the first time Killer Mike was recognized for his activism. In Mar. 2017, he was honored by Georgia Senators for his continued work in Atlanta. The ceremony will reportedly take place at the Council Chamber of Atlanta’s City Hall at 1p.m. EST. Congrats to Killer Mike!