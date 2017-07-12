Kim Kardashian: “Cocaine? Oh No, This Is Sugar—I Mean Marble”

Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
CREDIT: Getty Images

So… this is awkward.

Kim Kardashian shut down cocaine rumors after one follower saw white lines on a table in the background of one of Kimmy’s Snapchats. The reality TV star responded directly to said Twitter user, initially claiming it was candy.

Later on, the 36-year-old realized it was actually the natural patterns of her marble furniture.

Wait, huh?

Yea. In a series of Snapchat posts, Kardashian demonstrated the aforementioned, declaring it a silly mistake.

“OK you guys, I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table, the same position, it’s still there,” she explained.

Question: how you mistake marble for… never mind.

