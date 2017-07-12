Kim Kardashian: “Cocaine? Oh No, This Is Sugar—I Mean Marble”

So… this is awkward.

Kim Kardashian shut down cocaine rumors after one follower saw white lines on a table in the background of one of Kimmy’s Snapchats. The reality TV star responded directly to said Twitter user, initially claiming it was candy.

I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Later on, the 36-year-old realized it was actually the natural patterns of her marble furniture.

Wait, huh?

Yea. In a series of Snapchat posts, Kardashian demonstrated the aforementioned, declaring it a silly mistake.

“OK you guys, I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table, the same position, it’s still there,” she explained.

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Question: how you mistake marble for… never mind.