There’s no doubt that Kranium comes across die-hard female fans that are in love with him on the daily. Whether at a show or browsing through social media, he encounters all kinds of stalkers.

When he attends Meet & Greets for his fans, the singer seems to dodge the lunatics with ease. Yet, the Jamaican sensation always keeps his eye out for the finest fan waiting in line.

Months after dropping “Can’t Believe” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and WizKid, Kranium returns with his latest record, “Meet & Beat.” The Atlantic Records signee fills us in on his scheme to sweep the fan of his dreams away from the rest of his followers. His new uptempo, dancehall single is set to be included on his upcoming EP The Sparks.

Listen to Kranium’s new song “Meet & Beat” below.