Lamar Odom Says He’s Working On A Tell-All Book

Lamar Odom is joining the literary world. The former Lakers player recently revealed to In Touch Weekly that he’s working on a tell-all book about his life.

“I have a book coming out, an autobiography,” he said. “[The book will cover] everything. It’s a free-for-all. [I’ll be] open about everything that’s been going on in my life, about the past.”

From Odom’s NBA days, to his drug addiction, and divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the native New Yorker has a lot of potential ground to cover. And since he has “nothing to lose” Odom readers can expect him to spill the tea.

“Lamar is going to include never-before-told secrets about cheating, sex, and drugs, the booze, the pills, the cocaine, all of it,” an apparent source close to the former professional athlete told the tabloid.

No word on when the book will drop.

