Lana Del Rey Debuts “Summer Bummer” Feat. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti And “Groupie Love”

Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky have history together — the scandal-free kind. Over both of their relatively short careers, they’ve given us “National Anthem” and a slew of unofficial mashups (Thank you rap Internet).

Meeting once again, the somber songstress called on Pretty Flacko and Playboi Carti for “Summer Bummer,” which finds the trio milking the piano driven instrumental until their lusty dreams become reality. Rocky also shows up to help Lana redefine what we know as “Groupie Love.”

Both tracks are slated to appear on her forthcoming Lust For Life album on July 21 and will also include guest spots from The Weeknd, Stevie Nicks and Sean Lennon.

