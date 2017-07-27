There’s a good reason why Larry David was the perfect choice to impersonate Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live. David revealed that he and Sanders are related, during an appearance at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills Wednesday (July 26) to promote the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm,

The 70-year-old comedian/writer learns of his blood connection to Sanders in an upcoming episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, hosted by Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“He’s in the line … like a third cousin, or something,” David said in response to a reporter privy to the forthcoming episode.

David added that he was “very happy” to be related to the 75-year-old Senator.

Besides sharing the same bloodline (and their physical resemblance), David and Sanders grew up less than five miles away from each other in Brooklyn.

