Laverne Cox Speaks On Lil Duval’s Transphobic Statements

Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club made headlines almost every day last week for their guests, particularly Lil Duval. The comic came under fire during his Friday interview (July 28), when he spewed transphobic remarks.

Per The Huffington Post, the show’s hosts asked Duval about Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military which later segued into how would Duval react if he slept with a trans woman and learned that after having intercourse.

“This might sound messed up and I don’t care, she dying,” he said to laughter. When asked to mind his words, the Florida native then continued to state, “I didn’t say I was gonna kill transgenders. I said, if one did that to me and they didn’t tell me, I’mma be so mad I’d probably kill them.” He also took to his Instagram account to stoke the flames even more.

The incident prompted trans activist and actress Laverne Cox to publish her thoughts and warned that joking about the harm of trans people will only incite more violence.

This news follows transgender activist and New York Times best-selling author Janet Mock’s interview on the radio show, just a few days before Duval’s controversial remarks. She also utilized her social media platform to brush off the negativity.

Your ignorant ass never could. ✨

