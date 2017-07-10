Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn native Leikeli47 returns with her first single for 2017 titled “Miss Me.” The masked rapper has vowed to not reveal her age and face, so fans can focus solely on her music — and it seems to be working, too.

With Keli’s new energetic track, the “Drums II Clean” rapper gives hustle instructions over an electric instrumental, complete with body-shaking claps.

“Charged up like a Tesla/Out here masked up like a Mexican wrestler/This a gift from God baby, I’m just a messenger/Elevator flow, 47 gon’ level up/Lord knows/I been through hell to put it on/So if a war dem want, mother trucker, then bring it on/Sometimes I can’t believe I’m the one they was sleeping on/To each his own,” raps 47.

Leikeli47 first appeared on our radar after her track “F**k the Summer Up” appeared on Jay Z’s F**k the Summer Up Tidal playlist. Since then, the Hard Cover/RCA artist has released proper singles with “Money,” “Durms II Clean,” and “Heard Em Say.”