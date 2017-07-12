Lil Uzi Vert can do no wrong in the eyes of his rabid fans. His sound evolves by the day and the millennials love it every time. This week, two unreleased songs from the Philly kid surfaced online.

“Alone Time” was produced by Maaly Raw and “Repercussions” was produced by FKi, but the status of both tracks remains unknown. Fans are still waiting for Uzi to release his Luv Is Rage 2 mixtape.

