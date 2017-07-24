Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Music Ahead Of His ‘Luv Is Rage 2′ Album

Lil Uzi Vert fans received a pleasant surprise on Shade 45’s Streetz is Watchin’ radio show on Sunday night (Jul 23). Five unheard songs from the young rockstar debuted on the station producing a tidal wave of online chatter about his upcoming project.

Producers Cardo and Maaly Raw contributed beats for Uzi’s set of new tracks, and Young Thug makes a welcomed appearance on the track, “Bag.” The Philly rapper is rumored to be releasing his much anticipated Luv Is Rage 2 album in the coming months.

