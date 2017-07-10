Say what you want about him, but Lil Yachty seems to have his priorities in order (for the most part). He’s joining the ranks of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Metro Boomin and more in the effort to help students lessen the financial burden of going to college.

The Teenage Emotions rapper took to his Twitter to announce plans to pay for a few school tuitions this year. While he did not specify the number of scholarships or the dollar amount of each award, he promised that details on the Sailing Scholars programs would be live on his website fairly soon.

I will be pay some tuitions this year… I’m gonna drop details very soon on how u can get in on this. I love u students. #sailingscholars — king of the teens (@lilyachty) July 10, 2017

READ: Lil Yachty, One Of The Realest Rappers In The Game, Isn’t Jaded By Negativity

The 19-year-old youth icon, a one-time college attendee himself, also vows to take several families back to school shopping.

Also, I wanna take a few lucky family’s back 2 school shopping. All information will be on my site. It’s time to give back. #sailingscholars — king of the teens (@lilyachty) July 10, 2017

We’ll report more details as they’re available, but for now, keep doing the good work, Lil Boat.